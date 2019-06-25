Here's where you can eat during Baltimore Restaurant Week

Baltimore Restaurant Week is the happiest time of the year for foodies on budgets, an opportunity to snag a bargain-priced meal at one of the city’s best restaurants.

This summer’s Restaurant Week in Baltimore is happening Aug. 2 through 11, and hosted by Downtown Partnership, Visit Baltimore and Open Table.

Participants will offer three-course dinner menus ranging from $20-$35, and some offer a two-course brunch and lunch menus from $12-$20.

Book ahead to ensure your table. Here’s the current list of restaurants getting in on the action:

101 Baltimore

Alizee American

BistroBar Vasquez

Blue Hill Tavern

Cafe Fili

Cazbar Restaurant

Chez Hugo Bistro

Cinghiale

Cosima

Explorers, an American Gastropub

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

GDL Italian by Giada

Germano's Piattini

Gertrude's

Gordon Ramsay Steak

Gunther & Co.

Guy Fieri’s Baltimore Kitchen & Bar

Helmand Restaurant

Ida B's Table

Johnny's

La Calle

La Cuchara

LB Tavern

Little Havana

Mama’s on the Half Shell

Matsuri Japanese Restaurant

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant

Michael's Steak and Lobster House

Minnow

Miss Shirley's Cafe (Inner Harbor)

Miss Shirley's Cafe (Roland Park)

Morton's The Steakhouse

Petit Louis Bistro

Points South Latin Kitchen

Roy's of Baltimore

Rusty Scupper Restaurant & Bar

Ruth's Chris Steak House Pier 5

Sobo Cafe

Supano's Prime Steakhouse

The Alexander Brown Restaurant

The Blackwall Hitch

The Capital Grille

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Owl Bar

The Prime Rib

The Yard

Tio Pepe Restaurant

Topside

