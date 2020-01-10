Encounters with the enemy have worked out well for Joe Fabiszak of Ocean City, who wrote The Sun about meeting fans before a matchup against the New Orleans Saints. “When WHO DAT NATION stormed into Baltimore that day, they were giving out FREE jambalaya and shots,” Fabiszak said in an e-mail. “And their hospitality was incredible. I had a Ravens jersey on and they still gave me free jambalaya! I could barely walk to my seats before the game and I don’t remember getting home. I just remember waking up with broken eyeglasses and blood on me and trying to reconstruct what happened. There’s so much more to this story, but I have check on the [statute] of limitations.”