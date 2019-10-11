A German-inspired restaurant and bar is opening in Elkridge Oct. 19.
The Rathskeller, named for a type of bar popular in Germany, will be located in the basement of a former quilt shop at 5782 Main St.
Above it will be the Screamin’ Agnes coffee shop, named for the 1972 hurricane and run by the wife of Rathskeller owner John O’Connor.
The menu at Rathskeller, planned by chef Brian Cieslak of Annapolis’ Preserve, will feature modern takes on German dishes such as spiced chicken schnitzel, goose liver mousse, and ham steak with warm bacon onion dressing. The beverage program is coordinated by Robert Vogel, formerly of The Elk Room, and will emphasize German wines and beers.
The space holds about 44 people and features a barrel-vaulted ceiling, large Tiffany lamp and stained-glass windows.
According to a release, O’Connor, a structural engineer who owns the Patuxent Engineering Group, hopes the destination will help draw families and more business to historic Main Street.