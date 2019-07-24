Larder brings Chez Panisse-style to Old Goucher

Must-tries: The food at Larder looks precious on Instagram and eye-popping in person. It tastes even better. We loved the assortment of pickles ($3) and ordered a pao de queijo, a warm Brazilian cheese roll ($3) on the side. A $6 frittata made with chickpeas and chicken sausage is lovingly plated with fresh herbs and edible flowers, filling but not greasy. Summer succotash ($7) with house-made seeded crackers is excellent with an add-on of sheep’s feta. Salads boast vibrant flavors and spicy herbs, a testament to the close relationships del Pesco has formed with the local farmers who provide her produce.