At Coelum, go for the foie, skip the CBD

Must tries: The aforementioned duck confit is the kind of dish you’ll still be thinking about the next day, served with addictive hoisin aioli and potatoes that have been roasted in bone marrow and duck fat. (Cue my Homer Simpson drooling noise.) That may sound like a hearty meal for the summer, but portions are restrained. You won’t feel overstuffed afterward. On the lighter side, heirloom tomato toast sounded ho-hum but impressed on arrival, spotlighting fresh local peaches and tomatoes on a base of whipped feta from Salisbury’s Baywater Farms. Another delight: Griddled octopus is served on top of a corn relish — the latter gets a kick from soy sauce. We’ll be back to try the Laotian-style egg roll, a collaboration between Laub and the restaurant’s Laos-born dishwasher.