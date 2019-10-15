When it comes to cooking, not all pumpkins are created equal. The quest for the perfect pumpkin led Sacre Sucre’s Manuel Sanchez to kabocha pumpkins from Japan. The gourds, he says, have less water and more flavor than typical pumpkins and therefore require less seasoning. “We wanted it to be pumpkin and not pumpkin spice,” said Sanchez. The bright orange gourds go into a delicious custard inside Sacre Sucre’s calabaza tart, topped off with orange marmalade and streusel made from pumpkin seeds. Like everything else at the Fells Point bakery, the $8 tart looks almost too pretty to eat. Bite in anyway.