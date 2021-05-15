Rating Preakness Stakes snacks and drinks: From crab cake sliders to Black-Eyed Susans

This year feels even sweeter without the anxiety of a potential Laurel move that has hung over previous years. The Preakness will stay in Baltimore: Maryland lawmakers have unveiled a nearly $400 million plan to revamp the decrepit facility here and in Laurel. And boy, does Old Hilltop need help. The facade looks more Soviet Bloc than Triple Crown. Inside, every surface seems to be either cracked, peeling or both. Bathrooms, as usual, are out of order.