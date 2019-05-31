Preakness cocktails with a twist [Pictures]

Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

The Black-Eyed Susan was always meant to be a simple drink, something invigorating but easy to drink while watching the race. But that's precisely its problem, says B&O American Brasserie's Brendan Dorr. "It's a nothing drink," he says. Its ingredients are too simple. And, he says, "it came at a time when quality ingredients were less available." Now, bartenders have better resources. His recipe uses pricier, more gourmet ingredients. Dorr started out working off the original recipe, which called for light rum, but switched to Flor de Cana, a classic dark rum. He mixes that with a liqueur flavored with cherries -- Luxardo Maraschino, which can start at a little over $25 a bottle. To counter the sweetness, he drops in two dashes of orange bitters, then slowly drips aromatic agave nectar into the mixing glass. He adds orange juice, as in a classic Susan, and finishes it off with grapefruit and lime juice. It is served in a highball glass with ice. "It exudes summertime," he says. "It's so easy that anyone can make it, but it has a little something extra." Cost: $9 B&O American Brasserie is at 2 N. Charles St. Call 443-692-6172 or www.bandorestaurant.com.