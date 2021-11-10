Peter Chang set to open new restaurant in Downtown Columbia in fall 2022

Five new restaurants and retailers, including a new spot from Washington-area dining phenom Peter Chang, are set to open in downtown Columbia next year.
It’s unclear what exactly Chang will be serving up at 6000 Merriweather Drive but The Howard Hughes Corporation said in a news release that the chef will be bringing his “signature cuisine” to the 2,900-square-foot space with indoor and outdoor seating. The restaurant is set to open next fall.
Last year, Chang and his daughter, Lydia, opened contemporary Chinese restaurant NiHao in Canton. Chef Chang is credited with elevating Sichuan offerings in the Mid-Atlantic region with D.C.-area restaurants Q and Mama Chang.
The announcement of Chang’s restaurant, which comes about a month after the opening of Busboys and Poets — a popular D.C. outlet — continues to grow the developing “Third City,” between Baltimore and Washington D.C.
Local officials and developers have been working on building up downtown Columbia for about six years. The Merriweather District, where most of the new spots are opening, is envisioned to be the heart of downtown and centered around arts, culture, technology and innovation.
Toastique, a Washington-based gourmet toast and juice bar, is also set to join downtown Columbia’s retailers next summer. It will become the establishment’s fifth location and offer a menu that caters to a quick breakfast, corporate lunch or post-workout snack, the release said. The building will have “ample” outdoor seating in addition to the 1,700 square foot building.
Another D.C.-based restaurant, Po Boy Jim, will open in early 2022 and offer Caribbean recipes with a Cajun flair. The Black family-owned restaurant will offer brunch and late-night dining at the base of the Metropolitan Downtown Columbia apartments.
In addition to the restaurants, Inspire Nails and Amanda Gallagher Orthodontics will also open next year.