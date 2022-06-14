Peter Chang, owner of Baltimore’s NiHao, misses out on James Beard award

Peter Chang, chef and owner of Q by Peter Chang, prepares an entree at the Bethesda location Wednesday., June 1, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Peter Chang, whose restaurant empire includes Baltimore’s NiHao, will have to settle for being a finalist for this year’s James Beard award for “Outstanding Chef,” after the top honor went to a Georgia chef during Monday night’s culinary awards competition sometimes called the “Oscars of the food world.”

Chef Mashama Bailey of restaurant The Grey in Savannah, Georgia, took home top honors among a slate of nominees that included Reem Assil of California, Chicago chef Jason Vincent and Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi of Seattle.

Advertisement

This year’s ceremony, held at Chicago’s Lyric Opera and streamed online, was the first since the pandemic and also a 2021 audit of the awards program intended to make it more diverse.

The master of ceremonies was chef Kwame Onwuachi, author of “Notes From A Young Black Chef.”

Advertisement

The program also includes a number of regional chef categories. Chang has previously been nominated for “Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.”

Other winners included:

Emerging chef: Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria in Austin, TX

Outstanding baker: Don Guerra, Barrio Bread in Tucson, AZ

Outstanding pastry chef: Warda Bouguettaya, Warda Pâtisserie in Detroit

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. >

Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic: Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa in Philadelphia

Advertisement

Grace Young, a cookbook author who became an advocate for the country’s Chinatown neighborhoods during the pandemic, was presented with the Humanitarian of the Year award, while chef Martin Yan, the host of TV’s “Yan Can Cook,” was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award.

Chang and his family, including daughter Lydia, who manages operations at NiHao, traveled to Chicago for the awards ceremony.

In being named a finalist, Chang beat out Cindy Wolf, chef and co-owner of Charleston in Harbor East, who was named a semifinalist in the “Outstanding chef” category but not a finalist.

Other Baltimore semifinalists included Carlos Raba of Clavel, honored in the “Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic” category, and NiHao, recognized in the “Best New Restaurant” field.