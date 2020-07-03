Pen & Quill restaurant in Station North in Baltimore to close amid the coronavirus

Pen & Quill, a new American restaurant in Station North, will be closing after six years. Friday will be its last day.
In a Facebook post Thursday, the two owners said it was with “deep sadness” that they would be shutting the doors at 1701 N. Charles St.
The owners fondly call their spot “P&Q” because it honors Baltimore’s literary legacy and because minding P’s and Q’s encourages for kindness, generosity and hospitality. Pen & Quill was also the name of the piano lounge that had been inside the building’s previous tenant, the Chesapeake Restaurant.
Pen & Quill’s owners thanked patrons for allowing them to host such events as engagement parties, wedding receptions and baby showers.
“We have celebrated and commiserated right along side you,” the post said. “We hope, that in some small way, our being here has helped to make your day a bit brighter. We love you, Baltimore!”
The Pen & Quill joins a long list of restaurants that have announced they are closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, including Alexander Brown Restaurant, Mount Vernon’s City Cafe and Ryleigh’s Oyster in Federal Hill.
According to a June 10 report from the Independent Restaurant Coalition, overall restaurant revenues declined 64% in April and May. The report states that, without assistance, 85% of independent restaurants could close by the end of the year. Other experts predict that figure will be closer to 50%.