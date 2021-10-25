Patterson Perk coffee shop in Canton to close after nearly 20 years: ‘It really was nice to have a go-to place’

While it’s unclear which new tenant will take over once the store’s Patterson Park pagoda-themed sign falls, Mach said she knows much of the furniture and equipment in the shop is bound for other local restaurants, and for the Metro Gallery on Charles Street, where her husband is now a part-owner. And the shop’s journal, where customers scribbled thank-yous and musings over the years, might even be digitized to keep old memories alive, Mach said.