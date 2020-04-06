Here’s where you can order pre-made meals for Passover and Easter in the Baltimore area

The holidays just won’t be the same this year. As Passover and Easter holidays approach, many will skip in-person services at religious institutions, and likely limit holiday gatherings to immediate family only, staying away from at-risk older parents and grandparents.
But whether it’s a Seder plate or Easter egg ice cream pie you’re after, Baltimoreans can still celebrate with delicious food. Pick up a feast for yourself or for neighbors and relatives — you can drop it on their doorstep to practice good social distancing.
As of this writing, several outlets contacted, including Richardson Farms, area Shoprite and Weis Markets had yet to finalize their holiday menus. Employees for Giant Food and Safeway said the stores would not be serving prepared meals for either holiday. Wegmans stores have suspended catering operations due to the crisis. An employee for Sprouts in Towson said the store is not selling meals for either holiday due to staffing shortages.
For Passover meals (April 8-16)
Cava Mezze
The Mediterranean chain offers a four to six-person Passover meal for $160. The meal includes: matzo and humus, Manischewitz braised brisket, chicken breasts with capers, roasted carrots with currants, and za’atar roasted potatoes. Orders must be placed by April 6.
1302 Fleet St., Harbor East, 443-499-9090, cavamezze.com.
The Charmery
The beloved ice cream shop — with locations in Hampden and Towson — is serving pints of matzo brittle for $10.
801 W 36th St., Hampden, 410-814-0493; 6807 York Rd, Towson (443-275-2859, thecharmery.com.
The Classic Catering People
The company’s traditional Passover dinner ($199, serves 10) includes Seder plate ingredients, charoset, breast of capon and a flourless chocolate cake. Add a second entree of brisket with gravy for $58.50, or choose from an a la carte menu available online. Place orders by April 6 for pickup or contactless delivery.
99 Painters Mill Road, Owings Mills. 410-356-1666. ClassicCatering.com/ClassicToGo
Eddie’s of Roland Park
The family-run grocery store with branches in Towson and Roland Park is offering a “Passover Seder-in-a-Box” for $125. Available for pickup April 7-9, the kit includes a 3-lb brisket, potato kugel, Passover apple cake, and more. Call ahead to order.
6213 N. Charles St., 410-377-8040; 5113 Roland Ave., Roland Park. 410-323-3656. eddiesofrolandpark.com.
Essen Room
The kosher style deli in Pikesville (and one of the ‘hidden gems’ on our recent dining guide) has a lengthy list of Passover offerings on their website. Choose from items like fried matzo with corned beef or pastrami, a smoked fish platter, brisket dinner and more with sides including matzo kugel and potato latkes.
25 Hooks Lane, Pikesville, 410-653-7666. theessenroom.com.
Graul’s Market Ruxton
The kosher-style Passover feast from Graul’s includes a 6 pound brisket, 4 pounds of potato latkes, a chocolate truffle cake and more. The price is $169.99; it serves 10-12 people, or perhaps, given our need to keep gatherings small, 5 to 6 people with generous leftovers for each.
7713 Bellona Ave., Ruxton. 410-823-6077. graulsmarket.com
Santoni’s Marketplace and Catering
The Glyndon mainstay offers a traditional Passover dinner, which is $189.99 for 10 people and includes: Chicken soup with matzo balls, boneless chicken breast with matzo spinach stuffing, mashed potatoes, redskin potatoes, grilled asparagus or green bean Almondine and a flourless chocolate torte. A la carte items include Jewish style beef brisket, Gefilte fish pieces, potato latkes with sour cream or apple sauce, potato kugel and a vegetarian chopped liver. Passover orders must be placed by April 3.
Whole Foods Market
A variety of holiday items will be sold in the prepared foods section of the North Baltimore branch, including Gefilte fish, brisket and kugel.
For Easter meals (April 12)
The Charmery
Look for Easter treats like Easter Egg Ice cream pies ($30).
801 W 36th St., Hampden, 410-814-0493; 6807 York Rd, Towson (443-275-2859, thecharmery.com
The Classic Catering People
Choose from an a la carte menu that includes items like crab cakes and quiche, or a multi-course Easter dinner that serves ten for $160 and comes with half of a spiral ham, roasted red potatoes, buttermilk biscuits and Easter cupcakes. Place orders by April 9 at 10 a.m.
99 Painters Mill Road, Owings Mills. 410-356-1666. ClassicCatering.com/ClassicToGo
The Corner Pantry
The English-centric restaurant in Mount Washington will be serving a bevy of Easter classics like hot cross buns, lamb chops with mint sauce, scotch eggs, string bean salad with cashews, sesame, honey and hemp seeds.
6080 Falls Rd., Mt. Washington, 667-308-2331, corner-pantry.com
Eddie’s of Roland Park
For $100, pick up Easter Dinner-in-a-box from Eddie’s. It includes a boneless hand-carved ham, macaroni and cheese, brussels sprouts, a coconut Easter egg cake and more. Call ahead to order.
6213 N. Charles St., 410-377-8040; 5113 Roland Ave., Roland Park. 410-323-3656. eddiesofrolandpark.com
Graul’s Market Ruxton
The springy Easter feast from Graul’s includes a spiral cut ham platter, pineapple stuffing, a choice of side, and a carrot cake. $119.99 and serves 10-12 people. Or else, 5 to 6 people who can eat Easter brunch on Sunday and do it again on Monday, too.
7713 Bellona Ave., Ruxton. 410-823-6077. graulsmarket.com.
The Honey Baked Ham Company
The national chain with a shop in Timonium offers a variety of hams and turkeys, sides like macaroni and cheese and cakes and pies to make your Easter celebration all the sweeter.
2153 1/2 York Rd, Lutherville-Timonium. 410-561-5261. myhoneybakedstore.com.
Santoni’s Marketplace and Catering
Their traditional Easter dinner, which serves 10 people for $155, includes a baked ham, redskin mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese, green bean Almondine, broccoli salad or coleslaw, deviled egg platter, dinner rolls and rainbow cake. Easter orders must be placed by April 6.
Whole Foods Market
The prepared foods section at the Whole Foods branch in North Baltimore is selling quiche lorraine, salmon and other dishes for your holiday feast.