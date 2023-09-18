Pappas Seafood’s new Perry Hall distribution center opens Wednesday and includes carryout for crabcakes

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The new Pappas Seafood Co. distribution hub, which opens Sept. 20 at 8801 Belair Road, will feature a pop-up seafood carryout selling crabcakes, soups and more. (Karen Zimmerer)

Pappas Seafood Co. plans to pack and ship millions of crabcakes from its new Perry Hall distribution hub when the center opens next week.

But you won’t have to make a mail order to take home some of the goods. The new Pappas Center will also have a carryout seafood shop for locals who want to buy crabcakes, soups and more.

The carryout will open at the same time as the distribution hub on Sept. 20, said Karen Zimmerer, a managing partner and chief financial officer for Pappas. The 7,500-square-foot shipping center, which will also house the local seafood chain’s corporate offices, has been in the works for over two years and got an endorsement from the Baltimore County Council last year when council members voted to approve a zoning change allowing the facility to open at 8801 Belair Road.

A carryout wasn’t initially part of the plan for the building, Zimmerer said, but came to be based on customer feedback.

“It’s such a prime spot, such a prime commercial location on Belair, so we decided we’d try it,” she said.

In addition to crabcakes, the new carryout will sell Pappas favorites like Maryland crab soup and “humpty lumptys,” the seafood chain’s name for deviled eggs topped with crab meat and Old Bay. The shop will not sell steamed crabs, Zimmerer said.

Similar to a Pappas Seafood carryout in Parkville, customers will be able to place orders for pickup online. There will also be kiosks in the store to order on-site. The carryout will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The store will be a pop-up concept to start: Zimmerer said the carryout will have a three-month trial period to gauge local interest. “If it’s really, really busy and we’re overtaking this spot, we may look for other real estate,” she said.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the distribution hub and pop-up is scheduled for Oct. 7. The Pappas Center will help the 51-year-old seafood company streamline its shipping operations, which until now have been spread between four different buildings and three shipping containers.

The new space will have five walk-in coolers as well as an office area with foosball tables and room to grow the company’s staff of 24 employees.

Pappas has restaurants in Cockeysville, Parkville, Glen Burnie and Bel Air, and ships to customers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Zimmerer said last year that the company ships 3.5 million crabcakes annually. Pappas, established in 1971, has at least one famous fan: Oprah Winfrey, who included their crabcakes on her list of “favorite things” in 2015.