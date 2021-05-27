xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Papi’s Tacos to open first location in Baltimore County

Christina Tkacik
By
Baltimore Sun
May 27, 2021 10:51 AM

Papi’s Tacos, the restaurant and bar with locations in Fells Point and Hampden, will open a third location in Towson this summer.

Co-owner Charlie Gjerde said he hopes to have the restaurant, located at 826 Dulaney Road, open by July 1. The spot is the former Razorback’s Raw Bar and Grill, which shuttered last year.

Advertisement
Baltimore, MD -- 03/17/2017 -- The exterior, at Papi's Taco Joint in Fell's Point. [ Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun [frame#DSC_8659.JPG; 1703 Aliceanna St. ]
Baltimore, MD -- 03/17/2017 -- The exterior, at Papi's Taco Joint in Fell's Point. [ Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun [frame#DSC_8659.JPG; 1703 Aliceanna St. ]

The new restaurant will have seats for about 100 people and share the menu of Papi’s Hampden, which includes items like build-your-own tacos and tableside guacamole.

It’s the first location in Baltimore County for the C2 restaurant group, which in addition to the two Papi’s branches also owns Wicked Sisters in Hampden, Alexander’s Tavern in Fells Point and Huck’s American Craft in Brewer’s Hill.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“This seems perfect,” said Gjerde, who grew up in Cockeysville and considered Towson his “stomping grounds.”

[Most read] The Orioles’ rebuild was always going to be a tough sell. Little beyond winning will convince the doubters. | ANALYSIS

A hearing before the liquor board is scheduled for June 7.

C2 is looking to open a fourth location of Papi’s sometime next year in either Ocean City, Frederick, Columbia or Harford County. Gjerde said he’s learned that “it’s a lot easier to open a restaurant where you already know the menu,” as opposed to creating an entirely new concept.

Papi’s was able to thrive during the pandemic by pivoting to carryout orders, given that the menu easily translated to that format. “We were really able to power through with to-go food” and outdoor dining, Gjerde said.

Latest Food & Drink

Advertisement

As a wave of restaurants have reopened amid declining COVID-19 cases and the relaxation of restrictions, many restaurant owners have reported challenges finding staff. “Labor’s a nightmare right now,” Gjerde. Though Baltimroe has lifted its capacity limits inside, Gjerde said his restaurants remain at 50% “because we just don’t have the staff.”

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Food & Drink

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement