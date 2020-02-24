To many Poles, Bondyra says, the donuts brings back fond childhood memories. “You are getting up in the morning and your mom was making the dough. So when you came back from school you had like freshly made [paczki] by your mom, the best.” To Bondyra, the perfect paczki is one that’s not too greasy — it should be fried in oil that’s hot enough to cook the dough, but not saturate it.