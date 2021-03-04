THB Bagelry & Deli set to open in Owings Mills in May after delay due to COVID

“We are excited to continue to expand our geographic footprint and bring our signature bagels to the Owings Mills community, an area that has shared thousands of requests for us to open a store,” Tony Scotto, owner and CEO of THB Bagelry & Deli said in the news release. “The location is ideal—positioned between Columbia and Northern Baltimore—enabling us to conveniently bring the THB experience to more bagel-lovers who are craving it throughout the region, even attracting customers from as far as Westminster.”