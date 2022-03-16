Is Old Bay vodka any good? Baltimore bartenders weigh in.

Fill up a shaker with ice, and add one and a half ounces of Old Bay vodka. Then, squeeze half a lemon and half a lime into the cup. Add half an ounce of ginger simple syrup to the mixture, and shake well. Then dip the rim of your glass in simple syrup, followed by Old Bay. Strain the mixture from the shaker into the glass, and top it off with ginger beer. Garnish with a slice of lime.