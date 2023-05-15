Preakness 2023: Get a free Old Bay tattoo to celebrate Preakness week at Baltimore Tattoo Museum

If you love Old Bay so much why don’t you marry it?

Or at least get a permanent tattoo.

Advertisement

To celebrate Preakness week, the McCormick & Co. iconic seasoning is offering Old Bay lovers a chance to spice things up with a free tattoo showing your devotion to the brand.

Fans can get a tattoo in their choice of three designs: a crab with the Old Bay logo, crab mallets that say Old Bay or the Old Bay logo paired with a Black-eyed Susan flower.

Advertisement

Old Bay released the designs on social media Monday. A spokesperson said they will be fully inked for those who participate in the event.

The tattoo event takes place Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Baltimore Tattoo Museum, 1534 Eastern Ave., in Fells Point.

The tattoos will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and availability is limited. Participants must be 18 years of age and in good health, and must sign a release form.

Visitors to the event can also register for a chance to win two Platinum VIP tickets to Preakness. Additionally, two general admission tickets will also be given away in a drawing that takes place the next day.