Less than an hour after Old Bay hot sauce hit the online store Wednesday morning it was sold out. But The Baltimore Sun managed to get its hands on a bottle.
Old Bay, owned by Hunt Valley-based McCormick & Co. said the new hot sauce is “tangy with a kick of heat, and that distinctive Chesapeake flavor."
We asked staffers — everyone from reporters and editors to security guards — to dunk a chicken nugget or cracker into the sauce and give it a try. Some thought it was too vinegary. Others wanted it spicier. Many got the Old Bay taste. One thought it would be great in a bloody Mary. Watch the video above to see everyone’s reactions.
Though the online store is sold out, the company has promised to restock it soon. The product will also be available for purchase in several grocery stores within the next month, the company said. In the meantime, people who were able to secure a purchase already began selling the new product on eBay, charging anywhere from $50 to $200.