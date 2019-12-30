New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and between the pre-Christmas quest for a Lamar Jackson jersey and the food coma you fell into over the holidays, you may have forgotten to make plans.
Fortunately, the following Baltimore area restaurants still have a few reservations available, according to reservation sites OpenTable and Resy.
Aida Bistro & Wine Bar in Columbia will offer a “chef’s best of 2019” four-course menu for $79 per person. Beginning at 5 p.m., diners can play foodie trivia games to win gift cards or a seat at chef’s table next year. Mysteriously, the restaurant encourages diners to wear red. (6741 Columbia Gateway Drive, 410-953-0500, aidabistro.com)
B&O American Brasserie downtown will offer a six course menu with options like venison carpaccio and scallop crudo. Two seatings are available, one at 6:30 p.m. and the second at 10:00 p.m. (2 N. Charles St., 443-692-6172, bandorestaurant.com)
Bar Vasquez in Harbor East has your Argentine New Year’s covered with live music from Flamenco guitarist Ricardo Marlow after 8 p.m. and chef Mario Cano Catalan’s specialties like grilled lamb chops and chocolate flan. (1425 Aliceanna St., 410-534-7296, barvasquez.com)
The Brewer’s Art in Mount Vernon will offer special food and drink items for New Year’s Eve. Or head to the basement bar, where $59 gets you a casual entree and unlimited beer and garlic fries. (1106 N. Charles St., 410-547-6925, thebrewersart.com)
Chez Hugo Bistro is serving champagne and fried chicken — what’s not to love? from 5 p.m. until 10. The restaurant is offering free valet parking for the occasion. (206 E Redwood St., 443-438-3002, chezhugobistro.com)
Cinghiale is cooking up a four course modern Italian dinner complete with party hats, a sparkling toast at midnight and a view of the Inner Harbor fireworks. Tickets are $99 per person, or $139 with paired wines. (822 Lancaster St., 410-547-8282, cgeno.com)
Citron at the Shops at Quarry Lake has spots left for their New Year’s Eve dinner. Choose from a la carte options or indulge in a four course prix fixe menu with optional wine and champagne pairings. (2605 Quarry Lake Drive, 410-363-0900, citronbaltimore.com)
Cosima has a few reservations left for their $95 New Year’s Eve dinner. Choose from options like stuffed quail, sea bass and Sicilian donuts. (3000 Falls Road, 443-708-7352, cosimamill1.com)
Explorers at Royal Sonesta Harbor Court is offering dinner with a view of the Inner Harbor. Cost is $52 per person and includes a glass of champagne. (550 Light St., 410-234-0550, sonesta.com)
Gunther & Co. in Brewer’s Hill will serve a four-course menu starting at $85 with optional additions like wine pairings and an oyster course with four varieties. (3650 Toone St., 443-869-6874, eatatgunther.com)
Johnny’s in Roland Park will serve up seasonal specials and a la carte menu, with a 6 p.m. kid-friendly celebration complete with tiaras, top hats and a bubbly toast. (4800 Roland Ave., 410-773-0777, johnnysdownstairs.com)
La Cuchara in Woodberry will offer a four-course menu for $99 with delectable offerings like wood grilled bluefin tuna and NY strip. (3600 Clipper Mill Road, 443-708-3838, lacucharabaltimore.com)
Noona’s in Bolton Hill is selling buy one, get one sourdough pizzas from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as “splashes” of prosecco for guests. (1203 W. Mount Royal Ave., 410-424-0857. noonaspizza.com)
The Prime Rib’s Live! Casino & Hotel has a three course menu available for $99, with options like a filet mignon and lobster tail surf ‘n turf as well as prime rib (obviously). Meanwhile, Live! is also hosting a Willy Wonka-esque Sweet New Year from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Party packages start at $75 per person. (7002 Arundel Mills Cir #7777, Hanover, 443-445-2970, livecasinohotel.com)
The Rusty Scupper has slots available for their popular New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, which includes a four-course dinner and one of the best (and warmest) views of the Inner Harbor fireworks around for $120. (402 Key Highway, 410-727-3678, rusty-scupper.com)
Rye Street Tavern will serve a 3-course pre fixe menu for $85 per person, with an optional $45 beverage pairing. Try Andrew Carmellini’s wagyu beef tartare or fried chicken with truffle honey biscuits. (13 Rye St., 443-662-8000, ryestreettavern.com)
Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant in Ellicott City is serving a five-course chef’s menu on New Year’s Eve for $80. (8293 Main St., 410-465-4004, tersiguels.com)
Woodberry Kitchen still has tables left for a la carte supper on New Year’s Eve, served from 4:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. (2010 Clipper Park Road, 410-464-8000, woodberrykitchen.com)