The Prime Rib’s Live! Casino & Hotel has a three course menu available for $99, with options like a filet mignon and lobster tail surf ‘n turf as well as prime rib (obviously). Meanwhile, Live! is also hosting a Willy Wonka-esque Sweet New Year from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Party packages start at $75 per person. (7002 Arundel Mills Cir #7777, Hanover, 443-445-2970, livecasinohotel.com)