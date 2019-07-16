New arcade, diner coming to former Red Emma’s space in Station North, from owners of Secret Sauce Co.

An arcade and a separate diner run by Baltimore’s Secret Sauce Co. is coming to a North Avenue space previously occupied by Red Emma’s.
“We’re very excited,” said Matthew Steinberg, who runs Secret Sauce with his partner, Vaughn Weitzman. Their first permanent restaurant at 30 W. North Ave. will sell burgers and fries, vehicles for their famous sauce. Secret Sauce makes mostly ketchup, but Steinberg is hesitant to call it “artisanal” or “gourmet.” “It’s just a better tasting ketchup,” said Steinberg.
They have previously sold at popups and their Farm to Charm food truck. Steinberg said even customers who don’t typically like ketchup have been converted to their brand. “The first thing you taste is the tomatoes themselves.”
The new diner and arcade is part of a larger overhaul planned for the North Avenue Market, a 1928 building that was redeveloped around 10 years ago. Several previous tenants, including Red Emma’s, which relocated to Mount Vernon, and Liam Flynn’s Ale House, have since left, and will soon be replaced by several new food concepts, said Steinberg.
The Secret Sauce diner won’t open until the fall, but Baltimoreans can get a taste of what’s to come at a pop-up held in the space during this weekend’s Artscape Festival. Secret Sauce will unveil their new hot sauce, made in collaboration with the Jones Falls Sauce Co.