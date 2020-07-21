The wait is over, Peter Chang fans: Chinese restaurant NiHao to open Thursday in Canton

Baltimore’s carryout game is about to heat up.
NiHao, a new Chinese concept from Washington-area dining phenom Peter Chang, is set to begin offering carryout and delivery service this Thursday, according to a publicist.
The restaurant was originally scheduled to open in March, but that date was pushed back by the coronavirus, said Lydia Chang, the chef’s daughter and business partner. She is spearheading the project with pastry chef Pichet Ong.
The restaurant, located in the former Fork and Wrench space at 2322 Boston St., will eventually offer patio seating as well as limited indoor dining.
For now, one menu highlight is the $68 whole Peking duck, which feeds up to four and comes with a duck bone broth noodle soup kit. It’s also available in a half order for $35.
“I promise you, it’s going to be delicious,” Ong told The Baltimore Sun in an interview earlier this year.
Also on the menu will be what Ong called “classic Peter Chang flavors,” seen in options like dry fried spicy chicken wings and dry fried spicy cauliflower and broccoli (both $12).
A to-go drink menu features beer, wine and cocktails like a 2-serving “Canton Crush” for $20. Finish off with desserts like matcha cake or almond tofu with cherries ($10).
Chang’s restaurant group has also hired Janet Cam, previously of Le Pavillon, as beverage director for NiHao, Mama Chang, and Q By Peter Chang.