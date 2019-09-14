From the Ravens Flock to Steelers Nation, where to root and roost for your favorite NFL team in Baltimore

Come on, Ravens flock, you think we’d let the hometown down? You basically have the whole city to yourselves, but for a very special game day experience, visit the appropriately-monikered Game. Chow down on bar fare like the Maryland crab cake and shrimp quesadilla for $13, in a massive warehouse-cum-adult game park, complete with old school games (see a theme here?). It’s a fitting supplement to a traditional tailgate, which you can do down the street in M&T Bank Stadium’s lot. (1400 Warner St., Carroll-Camden Industrial Area)