From the Ravens Flock to Steelers Nation, where to root and roost for your favorite NFL team in Baltimore

With one week done, fans of the National Football League’s (NFL) 32 teams have 15 more Sundays (or Mondays or Thursdays) for their squad to prove their Super Bowl candidacy. While most Baltimoreans fly the purple and black, watering holes around the city offer temporary refuge for those bold enough to support other teams.
Whether you fly with the Ravens Flock, pledged citizenship to the Steelers Nation or go hard for any of the other teams, find your tribe at one of the following bars.
MaGerks Pub & Grill, Baltimore’s premiere stop for Philadelphia Eagles fans, offers $16 buckets of Miller Lite or Coors Light (five beers each) and $17 buckets of White Claw Hard Seltzer on game days. If you like the harder stuff, get Jameson, Jim Beam or Pinnacle Vodka shots for $5 each—a great accompaniment to their cheesesteaks and other bar foods. (1061 S Charles St., Federal Hill)
Myth and Moonshine serves a farmers market brunch and bottomless mimosas from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. It also runs a Sunday happy hour—$2 off any moonshine drink, $3 domestic draft and bottle beers, $4 well drinks and $5 wines and hurricanes—from noon to 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight. While some renovations temporarily exiled fans of Ravens division rivals Cleveland Browns to Crossbar der Biergarten, Browns Backers of Baltimore plan to reconquer their old haunt by Week Six. (2300 Boston St., Canton).
Wiley Gunters helps Washington Redskins supporters get through game day with a full menu of specials, including wing platters for $9.50, $5 craft beers, $11 Miller Lite pitchers and $5 orange and grapefruit crushes. (823 E. Fort Ave., Federal Hill)
Many of Charm City’s Pittsburgh Steelers fans post up at Todd Conner’s, where they can enjoy $6 pierogies, $7 boneless wings, $2 Natty Boh drafts and $4 Blue Point Toasted Lager drafts every time the team, one of the Ravens’ division rivals, plays. (700 S. Broadway, Fells Point).
Smaltimore’s name quickly becomes ironic when New York Giants supporters congregate on Sundays while wolfing down the so-called Sampler Special: a jumbo pretzel with wings, fried pickles, mozzarella sticks and two drafts for $25. (2522 Fait Ave.,Canton).
Dogwatch Tavern gives New England Patriots supporters a hideout from every other team’s fan’s jealousy, as well as $7 wing plates, $5 22 oz. Miller Lite drafts and $15 Miller Lite and Coors Light buckets to make that umpteenth Super Bowl win all the more fun. (709 S. Broadway, Fells Point).
Buffalo Bills fans may suffer every season, but they do so with gusto and grace, especially at The Admiral’s Cup, which serves brunch every Sunday and tons of local beers on tap at their copper-topped bar. Pretty cozy for fans of a team that plays through western New York weathers. (1647 Thames St., Fells Point).
Le bon temps roule when New Orleans Saints fans pack Max’s Taphouse, which serves half-priced tacos and wings, as well as $7 32 oz. draft beers, when Who Dat Nation comes through. (737 S. Broadway, Fells Point)
Tucked into Power Plant Live!, Tin Roof turns into a home for both the AFC’s Denver Broncos and NFC’s Carolina Panthers’ fans during football season. The teams may have faced off in a recent Super Bowl, but the fans can bond over Sunday specials like $3 mimosas and Natty Bohs, plus $5 Fireball and Jameson Shots. (32 Market Place, Downtown)
Come on, Ravens flock, you think we’d let the hometown down? You basically have the whole city to yourselves, but for a very special game day experience, visit the appropriately-monikered Game. Chow down on bar fare like the Maryland crab cake and shrimp quesadilla for $13, in a massive warehouse-cum-adult game park, complete with old school games (see a theme here?). It’s a fitting supplement to a traditional tailgate, which you can do down the street in M&T Bank Stadium’s lot. (1400 Warner St., Carroll-Camden Industrial Area)