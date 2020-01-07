The NFL playoffs kicked off in earnest last weekend, with the Tennessee Titans beating the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots 20-13 and advancing to play the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. Much of the area will rock purple and black for the hometown team.
If you don’t, and instead support any of the other seven teams now vying for the Super Bowl—the Titans, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC; and the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in the NFC—you’ll find those games at most sports bars around the city and counties. But if you want other supporters’ company (and safety in numbers), check out the following bars between here and Washington D.C.
Tennessee Titans
Titans fans aren’t exactly rare in Baltimore, but watch parties are, at least compared to Ravens division rivals like the Pittsburgh Steelers. Consider heading down the parkway to Lou’s City Bar in D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood, which hosts a rowdy Titans supporter group. Be sure to try their popular nachos for $10, along with a $6 rail drink or $5 Blue Moon beer draft—a steal compared to other D.C. bars. 400 Irving St. NW, Washington D.C. 202-849-2782. louscitybar.com.
Green Bay Packers
Charm City cheeseheads bring the ruckus to the Abbey Burger Bistro location in Fells Point throughout the season. Munch on one of their famous burgers (one, the Baltimore Burger, features crab dip and bacon on an angus beef patty) while seeing Green Bay face the Seahawks at 6:40 p.m. 811 S. Broadway, Fells Point. 410-522-1428. abbeyburger.com/fells-point.
Minnesota Vikings
Local supporters of the league’s other main purple-uniformed team can huddle together at the cozy Park Bench Pub near Riverside Park. Owner Stephen Puzio said that a loyal cohort of 15-20 fans routinely congregate to drink $3 Natty Boh and $4 Union Craft Brewing cans. Try their fan-favorite burgers if you catch them against the Niners on Saturday. 1749 Belt St., South Baltimore. 443-708-4190. parkbenchpubriverside.com.
Houston Texans
Supporters of the NFL’s youngest franchise have a home at another D.C. bar: St. Arnold’s on Jefferson, near DuPont Circle. The Belgian-inspired bar serves $6 half-liters of imported Rothenberger and Palm beers, as well as $6 wings and cheese fries. With prices this low, you might forget about how Baltimore blew H-town out 41-7 in November (at least until the pilsner wears off). 1827 Jefferson Pl. NW, Washington D.C. 202-833-1321. facebook.com/starnoldsonjefferson.
Kansas City Chiefs
Blackfinn Ameripub, a bar just one block north of the White House, turns into a Sea of Red whenever Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take the field. Come for the Chiefs’ matchup against the Texans on Sunday at 3:05, and stay for the variety of local beers and spirits always on rotation. 1620 I St. NW, Washington D.C. 202-429-4350. blackfinnameripub.com.
San Francisco 49ers
Bay Area expats can see the Niners face the Vikings with the DC Niner Empire supporters group at the Town Tavern in Adams Morgan. Enjoy $7 burger specials, $14 Bud Light pitchers and a special raffle at halftime. 2323 18th St. NW, Washington D.C. 202-387-8696. towntaverndc.com.
Seattle Seahawks
Normally a haven for D.C. team fans, the Penn Quarter Sports Tavern in the eponymous neighborhood has hosted DMV Seahawks fan gatherings for over a decade. With $2 off pitchers, this bar makes one Washington feel a little more like the other one. 639 Indiana Ave. NW, Washington D.C. 202-347-6666. www.pennquartersportstavern.com.
Baltimore Ravens
You think we’d really forget you, Charm City? The city’s yours any time the Ravens play, whether at home or away. But for an especially iconic experience, visit Game for a stadium-worthy experience. Munch on specialties like the $13 Maryland crab cake and shrimp quesadilla under one of six massive projection screens—all conveniently located near M&T Bank Stadium. 1400 Warner St., Carroll-Camden Industrial Area. 410-385-0100. gamebaltimore.com.
Did we miss any of these teams’ bars closer to Baltimore? Let us know via srao@baltsun.com.