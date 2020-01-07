xml:space="preserve">
Ravens running back Justin Forsett scores a third-quarter touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.
Ravens running back Justin Forsett scores a third-quarter touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

The NFL playoffs kicked off in earnest last weekend, with the Tennessee Titans beating the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots 20-13 and advancing to play the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. Much of the area will rock purple and black for the hometown team.

If you don’t, and instead support any of the other seven teams now vying for the Super Bowl—the Titans, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC; and the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in the NFC—you’ll find those games at most sports bars around the city and counties. But if you want other supporters’ company (and safety in numbers), check out the following bars between here and Washington D.C.

Advertisement
Ravens running back Justin Forsett scores a third-quarter touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.
Ravens running back Justin Forsett scores a third-quarter touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Tennessee Titans

Titans fans aren’t exactly rare in Baltimore, but watch parties are, at least compared to Ravens division rivals like the Pittsburgh Steelers. Consider heading down the parkway to Lou’s City Bar in D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood, which hosts a rowdy Titans supporter group. Be sure to try their popular nachos for $10, along with a $6 rail drink or $5 Blue Moon beer draft—a steal compared to other D.C. bars. 400 Irving St. NW, Washington D.C. 202-849-2782. louscitybar.com.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, #8, hurdles over Green Bay Packers Jaire Alexander, #23, for a touchdown, but it was called back due to a penalty on the Ravens.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, #8, hurdles over Green Bay Packers Jaire Alexander, #23, for a touchdown, but it was called back due to a penalty on the Ravens. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Green Bay Packers

Charm City cheeseheads bring the ruckus to the Abbey Burger Bistro location in Fells Point throughout the season. Munch on one of their famous burgers (one, the Baltimore Burger, features crab dip and bacon on an angus beef patty) while seeing Green Bay face the Seahawks at 6:40 p.m. 811 S. Broadway, Fells Point. 410-522-1428. abbeyburger.com/fells-point.

Viking Fans enjoying a 20-10 lead right now... everyone happy. Eagles vs Seahawks at 4:20.... Dinner served till 8:00 on Sundays!

Posted by Park Bench Pub on Sunday, January 5, 2020

Minnesota Vikings

Local supporters of the league’s other main purple-uniformed team can huddle together at the cozy Park Bench Pub near Riverside Park. Owner Stephen Puzio said that a loyal cohort of 15-20 fans routinely congregate to drink $3 Natty Boh and $4 Union Craft Brewing cans. Try their fan-favorite burgers if you catch them against the Niners on Saturday. 1749 Belt St., South Baltimore. 443-708-4190. parkbenchpubriverside.com.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exchanged jersey after a game.
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exchanged jersey after a game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Houston Texans

Supporters of the NFL’s youngest franchise have a home at another D.C. bar: St. Arnold’s on Jefferson, near DuPont Circle. The Belgian-inspired bar serves $6 half-liters of imported Rothenberger and Palm beers, as well as $6 wings and cheese fries. With prices this low, you might forget about how Baltimore blew H-town out 41-7 in November (at least until the pilsner wears off). 1827 Jefferson Pl. NW, Washington D.C. 202-833-1321. facebook.com/starnoldsonjefferson.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a catch over Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a catch over Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. (Ed Zurga/AP)

Kansas City Chiefs

Blackfinn Ameripub, a bar just one block north of the White House, turns into a Sea of Red whenever Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take the field. Come for the Chiefs’ matchup against the Texans on Sunday at 3:05, and stay for the variety of local beers and spirits always on rotation. 1620 I St. NW, Washington D.C. 202-429-4350. blackfinnameripub.com.

Forty-niners' Raheem Mostert, right, stiff arms Ravens' Marcus Peters (#24), left.
Forty-niners' Raheem Mostert, right, stiff arms Ravens' Marcus Peters (#24), left. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

San Francisco 49ers

Bay Area expats can see the Niners face the Vikings with the DC Niner Empire supporters group at the Town Tavern in Adams Morgan. Enjoy $7 burger specials, $14 Bud Light pitchers and a special raffle at halftime. 2323 18th St. NW, Washington D.C. 202-387-8696. towntaverndc.com.

Ravens quarterback Jimmy Clausen, right, is about to be sacked by Seahawks' Michael Bennett, left, in the first quartrer.
Ravens quarterback Jimmy Clausen, right, is about to be sacked by Seahawks' Michael Bennett, left, in the first quartrer. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun)

Seattle Seahawks

Normally a haven for D.C. team fans, the Penn Quarter Sports Tavern in the eponymous neighborhood has hosted DMV Seahawks fan gatherings for over a decade. With $2 off pitchers, this bar makes one Washington feel a little more like the other one. 639 Indiana Ave. NW, Washington D.C. 202-347-6666. www.pennquartersportstavern.com.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson reacts after throwing a second touchdown pass against the Browns.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson reacts after throwing a second touchdown pass against the Browns. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Ravens

You think we’d really forget you, Charm City? The city’s yours any time the Ravens play, whether at home or away. But for an especially iconic experience, visit Game for a stadium-worthy experience. Munch on specialties like the $13 Maryland crab cake and shrimp quesadilla under one of six massive projection screens—all conveniently located near M&T Bank Stadium. 1400 Warner St., Carroll-Camden Industrial Area. 410-385-0100. gamebaltimore.com.

Latest Food & Drink

Did we miss any of these teams’ bars closer to Baltimore? Let us know via srao@baltsun.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement