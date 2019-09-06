Where to watch Ravens (or your favorite NFL team) play in Baltimore

Looking for something more divey, where the drinks are cheap and the patrons tell you life secrets unprompted? Chasers in Canton will fit the bill. With some drafts as cheap as $2/pint, two rooms with high-def televisions and a atmosphere for all teams’ fans, Chasers is perfect for the person who wants to get lit on a budget. They haven’t served food in years, but don’t let that stop you from bringing your own—just make sure you have enough to share.