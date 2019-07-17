Miss Shirley’s is coming to BWI next July

Miss Shirley’s is opening a 100-seat restaurant at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, a spokesman for the restaurant said.
Built in partnership with Air Ventures, LLC, the BWI branch will be the fourth location for Miss Shirley’s, which has branches in Roland Park, Inner Harbor and Annapolis.
David Dopkin, managing member of Miss Shirley’s Management Company, which operates the eateries, hopes that the restaurant, expected to be open around July of next year, will increase the brand’s visibility among tourists who stop by on their way into Baltimore.
The menu will be scaled-down from the typical offerings but will add on dinner and late-night options in addition to the Southern-style breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings Miss Shirley’s is known for.
“It’s a smaller kitchen footprint so we want to make sure whatever we do we can do it right,” Dopkin said.