Minnow restaurant to close in South Baltimore, with plans to reopen as The Hot Dry

Minnow, a seafood restaurant in South Baltimore, will serve its last paella and bronzino Saturday.
Management announced on Facebook the eatery would close to make way for a restaurant named The Hot Dry.
“We are excited to announce that we will be returning shortly with a new concept and menu that we are eager to share with you!” they wrote Saturday morning. “We don’t want to stay away for too long, so the goal is to reopen Saturday, 8-31.”
Jake Lefenfeld, the 135-seat restaurant’s general manager, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Minnow opened in April 2017 in the first floor of an apartment building on East Wells Street.
Lefenfeld and his brother, Ben, are also the proprietors behind La Cuchara in Woodberry.