The highly anticipated Ministry of Brewing will finally open its doors to the public on Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Spokesperson Kim Lamba confirmed that the new brewery, which is housed in the restored sanctuary of the historic St. Michael the Archangel Church, will also be open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, as well as noon-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.