The highly anticipated Ministry of Brewing will finally open its doors to the public on Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Spokesperson Kim Lamba confirmed that the new brewery, which is housed in the restored sanctuary of the historic St. Michael the Archangel Church, will also be open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, as well as noon-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The new brewery, in the Upper Fells Point/Washington Hill area, experienced multiple delays to its anticipated opening as it awaited the City of Baltimore’s judgment on inspections and Certificate of Occupancy processes. After this weekend, Ministry of Brewing will maintain unspecified reduced hours Tuesday through Thursday of next week, before a grand opening celebration on Feb. 7.
Ministry of Brewing is located at 1900 E. Lombard St. Those who want to try the beers before visiting in person can do so at six bars in the area: Southern Provisions, Alexander’s Tavern, Hudson Street Stackhouse, Venice Tavern, Lighthouse Liquors and Spirits Tavern.