Maryland based spice company McCormick is seeking a ‘Director of Taco Relations.’ Let’s taco ‘bout it.

On July 13, the Maryland-based spice company McCormick launched a nationwide search for a brand new position: The Director of Taco Relations.
Taco fans over 21 are welcome to apply by submitting a two minute video to McCormick.com/DirectorofTacoRelations. No previous taco experience is required; however, applicants must be creative in their submission if they want the company to taco chance on them.
In a news release, McCormick said applicants should not burrito around the bush and “share their best taco tidbits, such as including but not limited to their go-to and unique taco recipes, taco-themed trivia and knowledge, and any additional experiences, qualifications, and skill sets they want to provide.”
The Director of TR position is a part-time, limited engagement role that will last for four months. Applicants should be prepared to work remotely for up to 20 hours a week from September to December 2021 but should also be available to travel. Payment is $25,000 a month, not to exceed $100,000 in total, and the Director of TR will also receive an assortment of McCormick products, including taco seasoning, for their services. If you don’t love tacos, this job is nacho type.
Expect to work alongside the McCormick marketing team, develop new recipes using their taco seasoning, and connect with fellow taco lovers to stay up to date on all the latest finger food trends. There will also be opportunities to visit renowned taco establishments across the United States to hear what culinary trendsetters are taco-ing about.
“McCormick’s Director of Taco Relations will ultimately honor and support the millions of Americans that rely on our taco seasoning every day while keeping McCormick at the forefront of the tacos of tomorrow” said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer for McCormick, in a statement.
In addition to an unyielding commitment to Mexican finger food, McCormick is looking for someone who possesses storytelling skills through video and a proficiency with social media. The Director of TR will be tasked with keep tabs on social media trends and aiding the marketing department in elevating their online presence on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
According to McCormick’s release, it is important that applicants are prepared to debate controversial topics such as, soft or hard shells? With such an important topic, you should taco your time answering.
Applications will close on July 20 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Don’t burrito your head in the sand.