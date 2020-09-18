Here’s where to eat during Maryland’s restaurant week, which starts today

Local restaurant weeks are usually relegated to the dog days of summer or the post-Christmas dead of winter, slow times of year when eateries are hoping to bring in some extra business. We don’t need to tell you 2020 has been anything but typical. So this year, The Restaurant Association of Maryland is sponsoring a statewide restaurant week in ordinarily busy September, with discounts and prix fixe menus available.
The event starts Friday and runs through Sept. 27. So mask up, spritz on the hand sanitizer and tip generously. Still not ready to take the plunge and dine indoors? Many offer outdoor seating and carryout specials.
Here are some highlights. For the full list, click here.
Gunther & Co.
Back from its late summer hiatus, Canton’s Gunther & Co. is offering a three-course menu for $35 pick up, dine in or delivery. Ring in the fall with their butternut squash soup or cornmeal fried oysters, feast on the Thai seafood curry or wood oven roasted chicken and call it a night with a rich chocolate pavé.
3650 Toone St., Brewers Hill. 443-869-6874. eatatgunther.com
Cinghiale
Our mouths are watering just reading the three-course, $35 menu at Cinghiale, which allows diners to choose from entrees like gnocchi with mushrooms, grilled branzino with butternut squash and rabbit leg cacciatore. For dessert, there’s a refreshing sounding stone fruit crostata or decadent caramel chocolate budino. Add wine pairings for $20.
822 Lancaster St., Harbor East. 410-547-8282. cgeno.com
Amiccis
A three-course carryout meal for $20 isn’t just the stuff of fantasies at Amiccis in Little Italy. Enjoy a house or Caesar salad with any entree from their dinner menu, plus dessert.
231 S. High St., Little Italy. 410-528-1096. amiccis.com
Mr. Bill’s Terrace Inn
Embrace the best days of Maryland crab season with one dozen mediums plus crab dip or a crab pretzel appetizer plus dessert for $80 at Mr. Bill’s Terrace Inn in Essex, which opened in 1954. If picking crabs isn’t your thing, no judgment here. Just order up two crab cake dinner platters with two crushes for $40.
200 Eastern Blvd., Essex. 410-687-5994. billsterraceinn.com
Cured, 18th & 21st
The connected Howard County eateries are offering three courses for $39.21. For entrees, select from the herbed brick chicken, blackened tilapia and grilled boneless pork chop.
10980 Grantchester Way, Suite 110, Columbia. 667-786-7111. cured1821.com
Galway Bay
Consider the first signs of chill in the air as your excuse to indulge in some good Irish comfort food. Annapolis' Galway Bay is offering a $17.99 lunch or $34.99 dinner menu that lets diners choose from appetizers like homemade chicken pate and Irish pub cheese, plus entrees like lamb shank or crab cakes.
63 Maryland Ave., Annapolis. 410-263-8333. galwaybaymd.com
Miss Shirley’s
If you’ve been craving your favorite Baltimore brunch spot in recent weeks, now is the time to return. Get two courses for $22, starting off with house specialties like grapefruit brulee or fried green tomatoes. For the main course, choose from favorites like their chicken n' cheddar green onion waffles or pancakes, called some of the best in the country by the Food Network.
513 W. Cold Spring Lane, Roland Park and three other area locations. 410-889-5272. missshirleys.com
Petit Louis
True, you can’t go to France right now. But the three-course, $35 menu at Petit Louis might make you just not care, at least for an evening. Start off with what sounds like just about the most perfect salad for late summer/ early fall: beets with honey crisp apples with chevre and toasted hazelnuts. For an entree, there’s trout amandine, grilled lamb with pomme frites or roasted Scottish salmon. Complete the Gallic fantasy with your choice of Paris-brest or hazelnut cake. Bon appetit.
4800 Roland Ave., Roland Park. 410-366-9393. petitlouis.com