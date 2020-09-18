Here’s where to eat during Maryland’s restaurant week, which starts today

True, you can’t go to France right now. But the three-course, $35 menu at Petit Louis might make you just not care, at least for an evening. Start off with what sounds like just about the most perfect salad for late summer/ early fall: beets with honey crisp apples with chevre and toasted hazelnuts. For an entree, there’s trout amandine, grilled lamb with pomme frites or roasted Scottish salmon. Complete the Gallic fantasy with your choice of Paris-brest or hazelnut cake. Bon appetit.