Hampden’s Maillard Pastries will expand to Northeast Baltimore

Maillard Pastries will open a second location in the former Bramble Baking Co. storefront on Harford Road. (Kim Hairston)

Maillard Pastries, a Hampden destination for croissants, cakes, galettes and other small-batch baked goods, will expand with a second location in Northeast Baltimore.

The bakery will take over the former Bramble Baking Co. space at 5414 Harford Road in Hamilton, according to an announcement posted to social media Wednesday. The post promised the shop will open “in the near future,” and possibly in time for the holidays.

Baker Caitlin Kiehl, a pastry chef who previously worked at Charleston in Harbor East, started Maillard in early 2020, baking out of the B-more Kitchen incubator before opening her Hampden storefront in 2022. The bakery is named after the Maillard reaction, the chemical process that yields a golden layer on top of baked goods.

Kiehl was not immediately available Wednesday to share more details about the expansion.

The bakery will be the latest to move into the Harford Road storefront, which was previously home to Batch Bake Shop and Hamilton Bakery. Bramble Baking Co. closed in July, with owner Allie Smith citing financial strain and staff burnout.