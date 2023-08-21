Luna Garden, a coffee shop and artist haven next to The Sound Garden in Fells Point, closes

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Luna Garden cafe’s last day in business was Aug. 20, according to an announcement on Instagram. (Amanda Yeager)

Luna Garden, the coffee shop attached to The Sound Garden record store in Fells Point, closed for good over the weekend.

The cafe’s last day in business was Aug. 20, according to an announcement on Luna Garden’s Instagram page.

In a message to customers, the coffee shop expressed “gratitude” for its year and a half in business at 1616 Thames St.

“It has not been an easy decision, certainly not one we wanted to make,” the post says. “But we’ve come to the conclusion that it’s best to close the doors on our little coffee shops.”

“We take pride knowing that however short our stay was, that friendships were made here in the people we brought together.”

Luna Garden opened in early 2022, taking over a space that was formerly home to a second location of the Mount Vernon coffee shop/record store Baby’s on Fire. Before that, the space was used to display records for sale at The Sound Garden.

The Sound Garden owner Bryan Burkert initially decided to recruit a neighboring cafe to draw new customers into the record store. Luna Garden had a liquor license, and served beer and wine in addition to coffee and small bites. Burkert is a partner in the cafe, which was run by owner Jascy Jones.

The coffee shop was also known as a gathering place for artists. In the warmer months, weekly night markets outside the cafe offered a venue for live music as well as a place for local makers to sell their wares.

“We gave people their perfect first date; their first successful pop up event, their first gig in America. We became a second home to some of Baltimore’s best artists, creatives, and professionals,” Luna Garden’s farewell post says.

“We welcomed all, and were able to live a dream, even for a short while. That is a success in our book.”

Burkert said Monday that The Sound Garden will announce a “new neighbor soon.” While he didn’t share the business’ name, he said they are “very popular.”