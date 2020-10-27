New to Baltimore’s food scene? Try these 5 restaurants for carryout.

It would have been hard to miss Papi Cuisine’s triumphant debut this year in Fells Point with a crab cake eggroll that seemed to break the local internet. (We Baltimoreans have an most Pavlovian response to the words “crab cake.” So sue us.) In fact, the crab cake egg roll has been so popular that staff had to remove it from the carryout menu. To try it, you’ll have to eat on premises, and reservations are pretty much booked into December. Maybe you’ll want to wait, then. But trust that when you do finally eat your first crab cake egg roll from Papi Cuisine it will knock your socks off. Overflowing with a generous portion of fresh jumbo lump crab, perfectly seasoned and encased in crispy egg roll wrapper, it’s an ingenious creation that feels destined to become part of the local food repertoire for years to come, like orange crushes and Old Bay anything. Other menu items at the Caribbean fusion spot can be ordered to-go, like the flavorful jerk lamp chops, yummy slow-cooked kale or crab ball fries, drenched in cheddar cheese sauce and house aioli.