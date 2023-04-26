Mo’s, Sangria, Fayette Liquor Plus and Lithuanian Hall face protests against Baltimore liquor license renewal

Mo’s Fisherman’s Wharf, the Little Italy seafood restaurant, will be back in front of the liquor board on yet another liquor license renewal protest on Thursday. (Amanda Yeager/Baltimore Sun)

When Mo’s Fisherman’s Wharf appeared before the Baltimore City Board of Liquor License Commissioners last spring, the take-away message was a stern one: work with the surrounding community or face a less sympathetic board the next time around.

“If both sides don’t operate here in good faith and they come back before us, I think there could be some real issues,” commissioner Aaron Greenfield warned at the end of the April 28, 2022 hearing, in which neighbors protested the annual renewal of the Little Italy restaurant’s liquor license.

The management at Mo’s, including owner Mohammad Manocheh, did meet with the community about a half-dozen times in the months after that hearing, and occasionally it seemed an agreement on a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, might be close.

But on Thursday morning, the seafood restaurant will be back in front of the liquor board on yet another license renewal protest.

Could Mo’s, or one of the other three establishments on the liquor board’s protest docket, lose a license? It’s a possible but very rare outcome.

Board records indicate the most recent liquor license revocation was in 2019, when commissioners pulled a license belonging to Eric’s 500, a liquor store at 500 E. North Ave., that had been the subject of numerous 911 calls and police visits. In 2018, two businesses — B&O Cafe in Mount Clare and Honey’s Lounge in Upper Fells Point — had licenses revoked.

This year, the other licenses facing community protest belong to Sangria, a Mount Vernon restaurant and lounge; the Lithuanian Hall, a Hollins Market social club; and Fayette Liquor Plus, a liquor store near Johns Hopkins Hospital.

In Little Italy, neighbors have shared concerns about alleged gambling, traffic violations and security issues linked to Mo’s. In March of 2022, a man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Stiles Street, outside the restaurant. Police said the victim, 39-year-old Olen Smith Jr., had been inside Mo’s shortly before the shooting.

Since last year’s liquor board hearing, the restaurant has made efforts to improve security, installing additional lighting and cameras and spending more than $50,000 on a private security service, according to a letter Manocheh wrote to commissioners.

Dan Sutherland Weiser, the president of the Little Italy Neighborhood Association, said the community has noted the improvements and still feels hopeful they can reach an agreement with the restaurant. The MOU neighbors favor touches on topics including lighting, trash and rodents, and would ask Mo’s to provide proof to the community that it has working security cameras, among other requirements.

“The board was quite clear as to what they wanted, and since Mo’s is doing a lot of what we asked for, I don’t see why they shouldn’t sign,” he said. “I think the possibility of consequences motivates people. We want to make sure these changes, which look to be positive, continue.”

Melvin Kodenski, an attorney who represents Mo’s, said he plans to ask the board to dismiss the license renewal protest on Thursday. Lacking an MOU, he said, is “not a reason to protest the way a person runs his business.”

As for crime outside the restaurant, Kodenski added, “it’s endemic of what’s going on in this city. It’s out of control; you can’t blame it all on a person.”

Though memorandums of understanding are not a requirement to obtain a liquor license in Baltimore, the liquor board has in recent years placed an emphasis on the agreements as a tool to help businesses and their neighbors peacefully coexist. The board even employs a community liaison, Matt Achhammer, to help hammer out disagreements.

But even when there is an MOU in place, it doesn’t always prevent friction.

In Mount Vernon, Sangria has a signed agreement with the Mount Vernon Belvedere Association, a community group, but is facing protest this year due to what neighbors say is a disregard for its stipulations.

Jack Danna, the community association’s president, said the lounge is often open later than an agreed-upon 1 a.m. closing time. Neighbors also have concerns about safety after two recent shootings — one in September of last year and one in December — in the parking lot behind Sangria.

“We feel we’re beyond our wits’ end, as past behavior has shown there’s no intention to live up to the MOU,” Danna said.

In Hollins Market, the Hollins Roundhouse Association is also protesting the Lithuanian Hall’s liquor license renewal due to alleged MOU violations.

“The Lithuanian Hall has not acted in a way to be a positive member of the community per… the agreement,” the community group wrote in its petition protesting the renewal. “The Hall has been disturbing the peace with loud music that can be heard very clearly from outside the establishment. In addition, trash & debris is left throughout the neighborhood by patrons after an event.”

Liquor board documents show inspectors responded to 17 calls to 311involving loud noise at the social club between May 1, 2022 and March 31 of this year. All were found to be unsubstantiated or unfounded at the time of the inspection.

And in East Baltimore, Washington Hill neighbors are raising concerns about crime around Fayette Liquor Plus. Last November, 13-year-old Kelsey Washington was shot and killed outside of the store.

“The area around the store is already saturated with other liquor stores and bars,” neighbors wrote in a petition. “Clearly there are several vulnerable populations in Washington Hill that do not benefit from the existence of yet another liquor store whose parking lot has now become a magnet for crime and drug dealing…”

The liquor board will hear community protests beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.