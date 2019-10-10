A long-awaited Italian restaurant and wine bar is set to open this month in Locust Point’s Anthem House.
Limoncello, which first opened in St. Michaels in 2016, will open in Baltimore on Oct. 28, according to the restaurant’s general manager Mark Spitalnik. The eatery will serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
The Baltimore Sun previously reported that owners planned to begin serving guests in summer of 2018. Spitalnik said there was no single reason for the delay, but said “These things happen.”
The 120-seat restaurant at Key Highway and Fort Avenue will feature an outdoor patio and a menu inspired by the Amalfi coast, with an emphasis on fresh seafood and pasta and “enough homemade limoncello to make all of southern Italy content," according to the release.
Chef owners are Gennaro DiBenedetto and Francesco Schiano di Cola of the Five Star restaurant group, which includes Bacco Italian + Wine Bar, Bada Bean Coffee House and Rockfish Grille.
The 292-unit Anthem House opened in Locust Point in 2017. Other restaurants in the building include Jazz + Soju, a Korean fried chicken restaurant, and Amber, a coffee shop and bar. Burgerim and Pure Raw Juice are also planned for the location.