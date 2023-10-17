Lib’s Grill will open in Sykesville, adding a fourth location for the local restaurant chain

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Lib's Grill will take over the former Sykesville Station restaurant in Carroll County. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Lib’s Grill, the local restaurant chain with roots in Perry Hall, will add a Carroll County outpost next spring.

Owner Nick Liberatore said this week that he has plans to open a fourth location of the casual American dining concept in Sykesville, at the site of the recently shuttered Sykesville Station restaurant. He hopes the newest Lib’s Grill will be able to open by early April.

The building, a historic former train station on the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad’s Old Main Line, is “just perfect for Lib’s Grill because it’s a neighborhood spot,” Liberatore said. The restaurant, which serves classic dishes like crab cakes and steak, is a casual spin-off of Liberatore’s, an Italian eatery founded in 1988 by his father, Italo Liberatore.

The Liberatore family operates locations of Liberatore’s in Eldersburg and Westminster, “and we’ve been looking in the county,” Nick Liberatore said of the decision to open the next Lib’s in Carroll.

He’s especially looking forward to bringing Cocktails & Candy Canes, a Lib’s Grill holiday pop-up, to Sykesville.

“The whole town feels like a small town on the Hallmark Channel,” Liberatore said. “It’s going to be bonkers.”

The expansion comes as the dining concept marks a decade in business. The first Lib’s Grill opened in 2013 in Perry Hall. A second location in Maple Lawn followed in 2017, and the chain added a third outpost in Bel Air last year.

Before it opens, the restaurant will undergo a round of renovations. Liberatore said he’s working with the local historic society on the updates. “We want to pay homage to the fact that it was a train station,” he said.