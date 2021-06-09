Two more vendors announced for new Lexington Market, including Connie’s Chicken and Waffles

After years of neglect — and one unfortunate viral video of a rat nosing through a bakery — Lexington Market, one of the nation’s oldest public markets, is in the midst of a multimillion dollar overhaul as it prepares to move into a new building early next year. Developer Seawall Development, the Remington-based firm behind projects such as R. House, is announcing vendors for the new market on a bi-monthly basis through the end of the year.