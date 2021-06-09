Two more vendors announced for new Lexington Market, including Connie’s Chicken and Waffles

Expect to smell the aroma of fresh-made waffles at the new Lexington Market. Developers announced this week that Connie’s Chicken and Waffles will remain at the public market where it got its start in 2016.
“The Market has meant everything to our business and is a true Baltimore classic,” Connie’s co-founder Shawn Parker said in a statement from developers, adding, “we can’t wait for its next chapter.” He opened the stand with his brother, Khari, and named it in tribute for their mom. Connie’s has expanded with two additional locations in Baltimore and another in Wilmington, DE.
After years of neglect — and one unfortunate viral video of a rat nosing through a bakery — Lexington Market, one of the nation’s oldest public markets, is in the midst of a multimillion dollar overhaul as it prepares to move into a new building early next year. Developer Seawall Development, the Remington-based firm behind projects such as R. House, is announcing vendors for the new market on a bi-monthly basis through the end of the year.
In addition to Connie’s, current vendor Blue Island Malaysian will also find a home inside the new market. They’ll join already-announced stands Sausage Master and Fleurs D’Ave.
Blue Island Malaysian has operated in the market since 2000, according to a news release from Seawall Development. Owner Feilan Chen “built her Lexington Market legacy from scratch and will bring her saucy buffet-style dishes to the new market building,” said the release.
The businesses were selected from more than 300 applications.
Seawall spokeswoman Katie Marshall has said the new market will include a mix of vendors that currently operate at the downtown market as well as newcomers from around the city and region. Developers have committed to increasing the number of Black-owned businesses in the city-owned market; so far, two of the four vendors announced are Black-owned.