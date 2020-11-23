The Original Ledo Restaurant in College Park to close for several months, reopen under new ownership

A College Park staple is closing its doors, but apparently not for long.
The Original Ledo Restaurant at 4509 Knox Road had its last day Sunday, according to its Instagram page, but will reopen in some fashion in four to seven months under new ownership.
“A local group has purchased the business and will remain a Ledo,” a sign in the post said.
More info on the restaurant is “coming soon,” the post said. The restaurant could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday night.
The restaurant had served its trademark square pizza for decades, opening in 1955 in Adelphi in Prince George’s County before moving to College Park in 2010.
The pizza was so popular that the chain started a franchise in 1989, but after a legal battle, the family of Tommy Marcos Sr., one of the original owners, split from the franchise, which has dozens of locations in several states, from Maryland to Florida.
During the 1960s and ’70s, sports celebrities like Yogi Berra, Johnny Unitas and Joe Namath often visited the restaurants, Jimmy Marcos, Tommy’s son, previously said.