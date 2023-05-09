Maryland produce distributor voluntarily recalls greens over infectious bacteria concerns

A Maryland produce company is voluntarily recalling expired kale, spinach and collard greens over infectious bacteria concerns, according to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

A bag of kale distributed by Lancaster Foods out of Jessup tested positive for a pathogen of listeria by food safety inspectors in New York last week.

The random sample was found in a bag with a “best used by” date of May 1. The recalled products were distributed in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeriosis infections primarily affect pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

“No other products distributed by Lancaster Foods have been recalled. Lancaster Foods is working collaboratively with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this recall,” Lancaster Foods said in a company announcement shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products are Robinson Fresh brand kale and collard greens, Lancaster brand chopped kale and Giant brand spinach and collard greens.

Customers who have any questions about the recall can call Lancaster Foods Customer Service at 877-844-3441.