‘There were so many moving parts’: Locals share stories from behind the scenes of ‘Lady in the Lake’

Actors playing 1960s police officers armed with pistols, and a newspaper photographer wielding a Speed Graphic-style camera, huddle at left near the production crew during the filming of Lady in the Lake. The 200 block of E. Redwood Street is adorned with Christmas wreaths for the filming of the Apple TV + series based on the mystery novel by local author Laura Lippmann. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

The sets have been disassembled, the stars are gone and the cameras packed away.

But the memories will remain for locals who visited and worked on the set of “Lady in the Lake,” the forthcoming Apple TV+ series starring Academy Award winner Natalie Portman and Baltimore native Moses Ingram. The show is based on the novel by Baltimore writer Laura Lippman.

“There are so many moving parts: the camera, the costumes, hair, makeup,” said stylist Mia Collins, who worked on the series as a costumer. “It’s a lot of fun. You get to really hone in on your skill set and refine it.”

Filming in Baltimore for “Lady in the Lake” wrapped on Oct. 28, according to a spokesperson for Apple TV+. Crews spent six months in the area, setting up retro sets in locations like Hollins Market, Hamilton, Patterson Park, Redwood Street and Pikesville for the 1960s period piece about an unsolved murder.

The series is expected to have an economic impact of about $75 million on the state, per a recent estimate from the Maryland Film Office, which also said the production will benefit from state tax credits, though the amount of those credits has yet to be determined.

Some 650 locals were hired to work on the show as cast, crew members and extras, a film office spokesperson said.

Extras wait patiently in the 200 block of E. Redwood Street during the filming of Lady in the Lake, set in the 1960s. The Apple TV + series, based on the mystery novel by local author Laura Lippmann, has been filming around Baltimore since last spring. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Collins, a stylist based in the Washington metropolitan area, was one of those hires. She started working on the show as a day player — a temporary employee who helps out on particularly busy days — before joining the crew as a full-time costumer this summer. She worked on the wardrobe team, dressing background actors in vintage clothing to match the show’s 1960s setting. Working with garments from another era was sometimes a challenge, she said.

“It puts you in a position to really examine your ability…we were working on timetables where we had to get 29 people ready or 101 people ready, getting dressed and accessorized,” she said. “And sometimes with the fitting process there on set, at that moment, you had to work through a lot of costumes because the vintage sizing is so different from today’s sizing.”

Days on set sometimes lasted as long as 15 hours. One of the busiest stretches saw the costume crew dressing 100 background actors for two days in a row.

There was a lot of running back and forth to set: “Maybe we needed a different coat or hat, or someone’s heel broke, or we forgot earrings,” said Collins, who has worked on other shows set in Baltimore, including HBO’s “We Own This City” and a pilot for “The Spook Who Sat by the Door.”

“It amazes you how fast you can work on your feet.”

Costumers for “Lady in the Lake” paid close attention to historical accuracy, Collins said, down to ensuring actors portraying police officers in the series had their uniform pins placed correctly for the time period.

“I can’t wait to see how this translates on film,” she said. “The vision of the costume designer was just very well thought out and caring. That will stay with me for a very long time.”

Filming for the AppleTV+ series, “Lady in the Lake,” was halted downtown on Friday after producers received a threat of violence, according to police. Looking south at the 200 block of Park Avenue, which has been transformed by set designers into a 1960s version of Pennsylvania Avenue. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

The show’s attention to detail also impressed Keith Mehlinger, the director of the Screenwriting and Animation Program at Morgan State University.

Mehlinger had an opportunity to take some of the program’s students on a set visit when “The Lady in the Lake” filmed at Hollins Market in August.

“I knew that set was serious because the wardrobe racks were like a military operation: all labeled and all having to be organized and everything,” he said. “I’ve been on set before and had a lot of exposure, but even I was fascinated.”

The show’s costume designer, set designer and a producer met with students before the visit to share honest insights into the film business. On set, the group was greeted by director Alma Har’el and stars including Portman.

“For them to get on set and be engaged in that level of depth and observing the making of the film — we did not expect to be put in the middle of things,” Mehlinger said. “My students had that rare opportunity, without worrying about taking a plane or getting on a bus. They were able to go down the street.”

“The more that happens in our own backyard, the more likely it is for our students to be able to participate.”

Mark Moyer didn’t visit the “Lady in the Lake” set. But the real estate agent, who lives and works in Southwest Baltimore, got a close-up view of the action as the series filmed in Hollins Market, Union Square and Franklin Square.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 24 The owner of this vehicle, a Chevrolet Corvair 500, reverses the classic sedan to place it in a shot during filming based on the novel by Laura Lippman, former Baltimore Sun reporter, entitled, "Lady in the Lake." (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Filming meant some disruptions, like street closures, to life in the neighborhood, but Moyer said the payoff of observing the filming process was worth the minor inconvenience. He enjoyed seeing the show’s vintage cars parked on city streets, and even staked out the set to catch a glimpse of Portman and other actors. He explained the significance of the celebrity sighting to his 8-year-old daughter by telling her that Portman had just appeared in the latest “Thor” movie.

“Seeing a big star like that in the neighborhood is exciting,” he said.

Even more exciting, Moyer added, was the way the production transformed some of Southwest Baltimore’s streets, painting facades and adding signs, albeit temporarily, to long-empty buildings.

The transformation spoke to the neighborhood’s possibility, Moyer said.

“It was exciting to see some of the potential that those storefronts have.”