A new restaurant, La Mi Amore, will replace The Civil in Mount Vernon this summer

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

What do you get when you bring together five government employees with a shared passion for food? A new restaurant in Mount Vernon, opening this summer.

All five owners of La Mi Amore, slated to open in July or August at 518 N. Charles St., have a background in government work, said Ramesh “Nick” Rampersad, one of the restaurant’s partners.

Advertisement

“We all have security clearances, so we can be trusted,” he joked.

The new restaurant will move into a space that used to be home to The Civil at 518 N. Charles St. La Mi Amore was approved for a liquor license on Thursday; the other owners are named in liquor board documents as Jermaine A. Dillard, Kareen A. Hill, Joyceda Hinton and George Zigler.

Advertisement

Though he’s made his career in IT for more than 20 years, Rampersad also has a culinary side. Through his Kountry Unlimited LLC, the Upper Marlboro resident offers catering, meal planning and personal chef services.

He’ll be making some contributions to the menu at La Mi Amore, including his signature “bougie crackers,” garnished with guacamole, lump crab meat, smoked salmon and caviar. The restaurant’s cuisine will tend toward surf-and-turf, he said, with offerings like salmon-stuffed crab cakes and Tomahawk steaks.

La Mi Amore will be divided into a dining room, a lounge and a bar with a “nice happy hour,” Rampersad said. The restaurant has 250 seats as well as a small stage at the front of the building, where Rampersad and his partners plan to book live entertainment.