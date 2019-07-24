Korean BBQ coming to Belvedere Square in former Shoo-Fly Diner space

A new Korean BBQ spot is coming to Belvedere Square.
Koba BBQ will be located in the space of the former Starlite Diner, according to a release on the Belvedere Square website. The Starlite Diner closed in 2017 after a year in operation. It followed restaurants including the Shoo-Fly Diner, Crush, Demi and Taste. Before that, it was a Hess shoe store.
Other new additions to the mixed-use retail center in north Baltimore will include a pharmacy and Charm City Hemp, a CBD boutique offering hemp extracts.
Recent vacancies at the north Baltimore shopping center and food hall, which is currently on the market, have concerned neighbors and vendors, The Baltimore Sun reported on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the building’s current owner, War Horse Cities, could not immediately comment.