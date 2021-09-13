Celebrate Ravens kickoff with Duff Goldman’s favorite chili dog recipe

When returning to Baltimore for Ravens games, celebrity chef Duff Goldman has been known to tailgate outside M&T Bank Stadium, much to the delight of passers by who recognize him.
His favorite game day snack? Chili dogs. He prefers his hot dogs over-grilled, almost burnt. He adds a “tiny little bit of mustard” and then Texas chili, which is typically made without beans or tomatoes, using finely ground chuck..
Goldman, who is partnering with Pepsi this year on its “Made for Football Watching” campaign, shared his chili recipe with The Sun, so you can make it at home as the Ravens face off against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday at 8:15 p.m.
Despite moving to Los Angeles, The Charm City Cakes founder has clearly remained loyal in the Baltimore sports department. The Massachusetts native became a Ravens fan while a student at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. “There was something about those guys, they were gritty and tough.” At home in California, he belongs to the West Wing, “a diehard group of Ravens Fans” that meets up to watch the games throughout the season.
“Baltimore sports is sorta my thing,” he said during a recent interview, while he was driving cross country with his family, wife Johnna and their baby. (The family was paying respects to the home where they filmed Napoleon Dynamite).
Despite the ever-mounting list of injuries among Ravens players, Goldman says that as usual, he’s confident the team will make it to the Super Bowl this year. “Our running back situation, it’s tough,” he said. But: “I think we’re going to be okay”
Duff’s Chili Dog Chili
Ingredients
3 oz dried whole chilies (I use a combination of anaheim, guajillo, ancho, costeno, and California)
2 teaspoons ground cumin
salt to taste
5 tablespoons of lard (or can use 5 tablespoons of olive oil as a substitute)
2 1/2 pounds ground beef
1 yellow onion, chopped fine
3 cloves of garlic, minced
2 cups beef stock
2 cups water
1/4 cup yellow corn meal (masa harina, if you got it)
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons white vinegar
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Place dried chilies in one layer on a baking sheet and roast them until fragrant, 10-15 minutes. you don’t want any color on them so if they start turning more brown than they already are, pull them out.
2. Boil 6-8 cups of water, put the roasted dried chilis in a big bowl and pour the boiling water over them. Cover with a towel and let sit for 25 minutes.
3. When the chilies are soft, cut them lengthwise and scrape the seeds and the membranes out and discard. Put the remaining portion in a blender. Add salt, cumin, a few tablespoons of the chopped onion, and the white vinegar. Blend on high until you have smooth, thick paste. Set aside.
4. In a large stock pot, melt the lard on medium high heat. Add the ground beef and chopped onion and vigorously stir. You want the ground beef completely broken down so it fits on a chili dog. Once the beef and onions are well cooked and a little caramelized, add the garlic and cook for 3 more minutes, then add the reserved chili paste, beef stock and water, reduce to a simmer.
5. Cook for about 90 minutes (at least). Go nice and slow. You will be reducing the liquid while creating complex flavors. Taste the chili as you go and adjust flavors with vinegar, brown sugar, salt, and cumin as you see fit. When your chili looks nice and dark red and tastes delicious, add the cornmeal and stir well. This will help thicken the chili.