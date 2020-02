Walker said that Key brewed this beer with 40 pounds of “super strong” 100% Colombian whole coffee beans from Royal Farms. They ground the coffee at Key, which differs from prior coffee stouts that start with coffee grounds. They also incorporated caramel malts and rolled oats into the brewing process. McDonald noted that the drink is cold-brewed, which means that the coffee wasn’t heated and lacks bitterness, thus making for a smoother drink.