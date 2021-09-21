Why we’re crazy for pumpkin spice everything: Johns Hopkins researchers explain the psychology

When it comes to pumpkin spice and other things nice, there’s another factor at play called “the familiarity effect,” says Fischer. “The more you’ve been exposed to something, the more it ingrains itself in your preferences,” he said. “So simply by experiencing pumpkin spice every year, over and over again... it takes on that sense of familiarity.” Add in all the other positive associations with fall, it “can really cause us to find some sort of nostalgic comfort in it.”