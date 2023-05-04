Joe Benny’s, home to focaccia pizza and ‘the best balls on the block,’ will close in Little Italy

Joe Benny’s, a Little Italy restaurant known for its distinctive Sicilian-style focaccia pizza, hearty sandwiches and jumbo meatballs, will close this spring after nine years in business.

Owner Joseph “Joe Benny” Gardella shared the news in an emotional video posted to Instagram Thursday.

“I’m forcing myself to keep going because I love this, I love you, I love what we’ve created, so I pushed myself,” Gardella said, holding back tears. “Ladies and gentlemen, I can’t push anymore.”

Gardella hasn’t yet decided on a final day for the eatery at 313 S. High St., but said that it will likely come in late May or early June. He could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The closure will end a nearly decade-long chapter for a restaurant that made up for its petite size with a big personality. Joe Benny’s boasts of serving “the best balls on the block” — Gardella said he was inspired to serve meatballs by a Baltimore Sun column — and the focacceria’s owner kept customers in the loop with video updates on social media peppered with stories and plenty of honesty about the trials of the restaurant industry.

“I’ve busted my ass for nine-plus years being here open to close,” Gardella said in his most recent video sharing the closure news. “I’ve been here a long time and it’s finally taking its course on my body, on my brain.”

When he opened Joe Benny’s in 2014, the restaurateur looked to the memorable dining spots of his youth for inspiration.

“I remember going out used to be a special thing,” Gardella said. “I always kept that kind of dear and near to my heart, and I always said that if I ever one day opened a place I wanted it to be more than a place where you could do more than eat and drink.”

The restaurant he created was “an experience.”

“It was a place where you knew you were going to get taken care of, for better or for worse, sometimes,” he said.

But the business model relied on Gardella’s presence “all the time, from open to close.”

“My name’s on the door, of course I want to be here all the time,” he said. “But without a kitchen, without a staff, it just made things challenging at times, very stressful to say the least.”

Still, the owner said he has “no regrets.” And he hinted that he might have future projects in store.

“I’ll be back with a vengeance,” he said. “You can’t keep someone like me down.”