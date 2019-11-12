Jimmy’s restaurant in Fells Point is up for sale for $1.7 million, the second time the establishment has been for sale in the past three years.
According to a listing posted by the Win Commercial Group, potential buyers can purchase the nearly 2,500 square foot building, business and the property for $1.7 million or purchase just the business for $400,000.
Along with the restaurant comes a $80,000 liquor license, updated furniture worth an estimated $35,000 and updated electrical and refrigeration equipment, according to the listing.
The owner, Rustem “Rudy” Keskin, did not respond to requests for comment Monday. He told the Baltimore Business Journal the area’s construction and crime rates were the reasons he is selling the restaurant.
Keskin bought the restaurant in 2016 for $1.15 million, according to Maryland property records. Jimmy’s originally opened in 1946 and was owned for decades by the Filipidis family, who sold it to Keskin, a friend of then owner Nick Filipidis.
A diner that has weathered decades of change in Baltimore, Jimmy’s has also served as hot spot for local celebrities and politicians. Gov. Larry Hogan met with incoming Baltimore City Council members at the spot in 2016 and former Sen. Barbara Mikulski launched her final campaign at Jimmy’s.
The listing itself is aware of the restaurant’s place in the community, writing in all capital letters that the sale is an “INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A PIECE OF HISTORY!”