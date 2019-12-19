A Fells Point institution that opened in 1946 is heading to foreclosure auction next month, according to a news release. But the restaurant’s owner says the auction isn’t going to happen.
Jimmy’s Restaurant at 801-803 S. Broadway is scheduled to hit the auction block on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. by A. J. Billig & Co., Auctioneers, according to the auction house. The auction is on behalf of Fulton Bank.
Restaurant owner, Rustem “Rudy” Keskin, who also owns Rudy’s Mediterranean Grill in Columbia, said the auction was the result of an issue between him and the bank. “I’m working on it,” he said. “It’s not going to be happening,” he said.
Last month, The Baltimore Sun reported that the restaurant was up for sale for $1.7 million, the second time the establishment had been for sale in the past three years.
Keskin purchased the restaurant in 2016 for $1.15 million, according to Maryland property records. It was owned for decades by the Filipidis family.
The diner, which sits in an historic building one block north of the harbor, withstood decades of change in Baltimore, becoming a hub for residents, local celebrities and politicians alike. Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski launched her final campaign there and Gov. Larry Hogan dined there with members of Baltimore’s City Council.
According to the auction house, assets for sale include a two and one-half story brick restaurant building, built in 1750 and renovated in 2017. The 2,765 square feet building includes a restaurant, bar, commercial kitchen, offices, rest rooms and storage.
