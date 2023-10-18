Bits & Bites: Halloween bar pops up in Fells Point, new Federal Hill bakery will create community for people on the autism spectrum

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In a city as old as Baltimore, there are plenty of buildings with a claim to some paranormal activity.

Bars and restaurants are no exception — from Fells Point to Mount Vernon, there’s no shortage of ghost stories. Some spots even use the hint of a haunting in their marketing strategy. Take Anchor Bar, the watering hole in the basement of the Admiral Fell Inn that recently posted a video inviting followers to “drink with the ghosts of Fells Point underneath one of the most haunted hotels in Maryland.”

This week, I have word of another Fells Point bar that’s creating its own spooky atmosphere, ghosts or not, with a Halloween-themed pop-up.

But first, I have the story of a bakery opening soon in Federal Hill that’s seeking to create a welcoming place for people on the autism spectrum to connect with the neighborhood.

Creating community through baked goods

When Zoe’s Just Dezzerts opens next month in Federal Hill, the main focus will be on the baked goods. The new bakery and cafe at 828 S. Charles St. will serve sweets like lemon cupcakes, apple tarts and “the best Snickerdoodles I’ve ever had,” says co-owner Jennifer Goldszmidt.

But the new business has another goal, as well — offering community, and a place of employment, for people with autism. The bakery, slated to open in mid-November, has been a goal five years in the making for Goldszmidt, whose 21-year-old daughter, Zoe, has autism.

Zoe is a budding baker. She’s been learning to roll dough and make tarts and “she loves baking chocolate chip cookies more than anything,” Goldszmidt said.

Most of all, baking “gives her a great sense of purpose and accomplishment.” That was part of the dream for Goldszmidt, who wanted to find a meaningful career path for Zoe and other adults on the spectrum.

She and her husband, Adrian Goldszmidt, bought a building at 807 N. Calvert St. in Mount Vernon to open the bakery, but the renovations and permitting process have been slow moving. So while that project inches forward, they decided to rent space in Federal Hill to get Zoe’s Just Dezzerts up and running.

Zoe's Just Dezzerts, a new bakery and cafe slated to open in Federal Hill in November, will offer employment opportunities and community to people on the autism spectrum. (Amanda Yeager)

The corner building on Charles Street, a former plant store, is sun-filled and spacious. The Goldszmidts are outfitting the storefront with new counters, floors and furniture to create “a comfortable place where people want to be,” Jennifer Goldszmidt said.

They’ve also hired two professional bakers to take the lead on turning out tarts, cakes and those tasty snickerdoodles. The Federal Hill building doesn’t have a kitchen, so for now they will bake out of rented kitchen space at the Catered To You commercial kitchen in Columbia. When the Mount Vernon building is ready — hopefully in the spring — baking will shift to the kitchen there, though the Goldszmidts say they plan to keep the Federal Hill cafe open and running at least for the duration of the two-year lease they signed there, and hopefully for longer.

One of the head bakers they’ve hired is on the autism spectrum, and Zoe’s Just Dezzerts will employ about a dozen staff who are neurodivergent, Goldszmidt said, in addition to people who are not on the spectrum. The bakery will have a break room for workers who need a quiet moment to decompress as well as a multipurpose room for hosting staff game nights and community gatherings.

Goldszmidt is working with Itineris Baltimore, an organization supporting adults on the autism spectrum, to connect with prospective employees. One of the group’s board members, Michael Myers, was the owner of Sam’s Canterbury Cafe, a Tuscany-Canterbury restaurant that employed people with autism before closing in 2019. The cafe was an inspiration for Zoe’s Just Dezzerts, Goldszmidt said, and Myers has become a mentor of sorts for the new business.

“He sat down and gave us pointers,” she said.

Goldszmidt hopes the new business will offer an opportunity for people on the spectrum to connect with each other as well as with the neighborhood. Inclusiveness is baked into the cafe’s mission statement.

“We want to create and maintain a sense of community,” she said. “For my daughter and for many adults with autism, that’s the biggest challenge.”

Spooky brews and booze

Like many historic buildings in Fells Point, Max’s Taphouse has its share of spooky stories. Legend has it that decapitated ghost chickens still haunt the basement of the bar, a former chicken slaughterhouse.

Max’s is leaning into the eeriness this October with a pop-up devoted to Halloween. “Jack’s on Broadway,” serving Halloween-themed cocktails, beers and 50/50 shot combinations, opened on Friday the 13th and will run through the end of the month.

Jack's on Broadway, a Halloween-themed pop-up, will serve candy corn cocktails and other seasonal drinks from the side bar at Max's Taphouse during the month of October. (Courtesy of Max's Taphouse)

It’s the first pop-up for Max’s, known for its extensive selection of beers. This weekend, the bar is also hosting its Rare and Obscure Beer Festival, which highlights “beers you’d be hard pressed to find on draft anywhere else.”

The Jack’s on Broadway pop-up, which will take over the side bar at Max’s on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, was inspired by a desire to fill unused space, said Brina Furman of Max’s Taphouse.

“Our side bar has been closed really since the start of COVID-19, and capacity hasn’t been there,” Furman said. “We were thinking of a different, innovative way to use the space and draw people in.”

Visitors can sip seasonal cocktails like “I’ve Seen the Devil and He Is Me,” a combination of vodka, coffee liqueur, Pitango cold brew, pumpkin spice and almond, or try a 50/50 combo like the “Cassis Clay,” a pour of Cassis liquor and sweet vermouth. Halloween glassware and themed décor — skeletons, pumpkins and cobwebs — amp up the spooky factor.

Scariest of all — depending on your feelings about this ever-controversial Halloween sweet — might be the “Me So Corny” cocktail, a candy corn-inspired cocktail with Mellow Corn whiskey, brown sugar and candy corn syrup.

If the Jack’s pop-up is successful, there could be more to come. “If this is successful, we might do one for Christmas or New Year’s,” Furman said. “If the demand is there, we aim to please.”

Last call for Mutiny

Mutiny Scratch Kitchen & Fresh Bar will close its Pasadena location this weekend.

Oct. 21 will be the last day in service for the nearly-12-year-old restaurant, according to an announcement posted to its Facebook page. A separate location in Elkridge will remain open, and will continue to honor gift cards and dining certificates.

The restaurant, owned by Rob Wecker, the restaurateur behind The Iron Bridge Wine Company in Columbia and Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar in Clarksville, was originally billed as a “pirate bar and island grille,” but dropped the pirate theme two years ago with a rebrand that focused instead on Mutiny’s scratch-made food and drinks.